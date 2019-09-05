National U-21 hockey trials from 14th

ISLAMABAD: To spot the talented under-21 hockey players from all over the country, open trials will be held on September 14 and 15 at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore and Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

The team to be picked after trials will play test match series in Malaysia from October 1 to 7. The boys from all over Punjab, Islamabad and KP will appear for the open trials at Lahore. Selectors will be Manzoor Hussain Junior, Nasir Ali and Khalid Hameed.

While the boys from Sindh and Balochistan will appear for the trials at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium. Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ayaz Mahmood and Waseem Feroze are to supervise trials.