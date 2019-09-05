close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

National U-21 hockey trials from 14th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: To spot the talented under-21 hockey players from all over the country, open trials will be held on September 14 and 15 at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore and Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

The team to be picked after trials will play test match series in Malaysia from October 1 to 7. The boys from all over Punjab, Islamabad and KP will appear for the open trials at Lahore. Selectors will be Manzoor Hussain Junior, Nasir Ali and Khalid Hameed.

While the boys from Sindh and Balochistan will appear for the trials at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium. Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ayaz Mahmood and Waseem Feroze are to supervise trials.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports