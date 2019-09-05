Sugarcane crushing

Sugarcane is an important cash crop of Pakistan. It is grown on a large area of the country. A number of sugar mills have been established for manufacture of sugar from sugarcane grown in the country. Also, some portion of the crop is used for production of ‘Gurr’ (jaggery), especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Pakistan is the world’s fifth largest producer and consumer of sugar. Sugarcane is sown on approximately 1.2 million acres and provides raw material for 90 sugar mills. The sugar industry is the second agriculture based industry after textile. According to some media reports, the Punjab government has geared up for a timely start to the sugarcane crushing season this year, coupled with payments to sugarcane growers in a transparent and time-bound manner during upcoming harvesting. It may be added that sugarcane is a perishable commodity and it must be brought in a timely manner for early processing and harvest. However, the Punjab government is determined to arm-twist sugar mill owners to start crushing by the first week of November this year.

In view of the above, the governments of KP and Sindh are requested to follow suit and arrange for the start of sugarcane crushing season on the pattern of Punjab as well as ensure timely payment of growers’ dues.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar