Wed Sep 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Punjab CM’s copter lands safely after bird hit

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

LAHORE: A tragedy was averted as a helicopter carrying Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday made an emergency landing.

The pilot of the helicopter was able to successfully land it without any technical problem.

As per details, the copter was hit by a bird Tuesday in Lahore. Luckily, the chief minister and others remained safe in the incident. The chief minister was returning from Hafizabad after concluding a visit.

