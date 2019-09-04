Govt asked to challenge Int’l Human Rights report

ISLAMABAD: Aalmi Majlis Tahafuz-e-Khatme Nabuwwat (SAW) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have demanded of the government to challenge the report submitted by International Human Rights in the UN Council for Human Rights and declared it as a conspiracy hatched by Qadyanis and their protectors.

The Majlis leaders, Maulana Allah Wasaya and Maulana Azizur Rahman Sani, called on Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch at his residence on Tuesday.

They extended invitations of 38th annual Khatme Nabuwwat Conference Chenab Nagar and Lahore Conference to the JI leader. The leaders discussed the report submitted by International Human Rights in the UN Council for Human Rights and declared it a conspiracy hatched by Qadyanis and their protectors.

The leaders urged the government to make full preparation to challenge this so-called report. The similar conspiracy was hatched in 1988 and the then government took swift action for its removal, they said.

The leaders discussed situation in Held Kashmir with concern. They condemned the world silence over human rights violation in IHK and asked the international community generally and Pakistani government specifically to take concrete step to stop Indian aggression in the held region.