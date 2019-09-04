700,000 candidates apply against 3,200 vacant posts in Pesco

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power that against 3,200 vacant posts in the company, 700,000 candidates have applied.

CEO PESCO said this while briefing the committee that met here with Senator Fida Muhammad Khan in the chair. The official said that the company’s monthly losses are Rs2.5 billion per month which accumulate to Rs30 billion in a year.

The committee was informed that 8 officers of grade 17 and 18 were terminated from PESCO due to their involvement in corruption. Chief PESCO said that the company requires Rs25 billion to carry on its developmental work.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power also took strict notice of circle wise construction work during peak season, instead of winters when electricity demand is low.

While discussing the projects and performances of IESCO, the Chairman Committee directed the Organisation that circle wise details of projects must be presented in the next meeting.

During the briefing regarding regularization of service of IESCO’s contingent/adhoc /contractual employees hired since 2014; Chairman Committee Senator Fida Muhammad stressed the need for giving them priority. He said that placing an advertisement for new positions without adjusting previous recruitment was a gross violation of rights.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Fida Muhammad. Members present were Senator Sirajul Haq, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and senior officers of IESCO, TESCO, PESCO and the Ministry of Power along with all concerned.