Arms recovered, three held in Hangu

HANGU: The police on Tuesday seized heavy arms and arrested three persons in a raid in Muhammad Khwaja area, officials said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Zubair Khan raided a house in Muhammad Khwaja area and recovered a rocket launcher with 30 shells, 13 mortar shells, three Kalashnikovs, a repeater gun, 38 cartridges and three chargers.

The police arrested three suspects identified as Amjadur Rehman, Nadir and Islam Badshah, belonging to Muhammad Khwaja. District Police Office Ihsanullah Khan said that the police foiled a terror activity planned to execute during mourning procession in the city. He added that the law-enforcement agencies had been put on high alert in the sensitive district to thwart terror activities during Muharram.