Actor’s wife files for divorce

LAHORE: Fatima Sohail, estranged wife of actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, has approached the family court seeking Khula (divorce).

Fatima Sohail has said in her plaint that she does not want to live with her husband, Mohsin Haider Abbas, anymore following continuous physical torture. She alleged that she was subjected to domestic abuse and Haider was suffering from infidelity. She calls out his extramarital affair to be one of the reasons for seeking divorce.

She requested the court to accept her suit for Khula and issue a decree of Khula. Earlier, Haider was found guilty by a lower court in Lahore of threatening his wife. However, the actor was found innocent of breach of trust and demanding money from Fatima in a police investigation.

Guidelines: Policy guidelines on protection of human rights defenders recently introduced by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR)envision a country where everyone has the right to strive for the protection and realisation of human rights and fundamental freedoms at the national level.

This was expressed by speakers at a seminar organised by NGOs and National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) at a hotel here Tuesday. The NCHR will develop focal persons in every district and engage local media that will educate people on the role of human rights defenders, said Zunera Nazar Hussain of NCHR.