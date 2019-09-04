close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2019

Nutrition awareness campaign to be launched

National

LAHORE: Planning Commission of Pakistan and Planning and Development Board Punjab will jointly launch a venture for awareness about good nutrition food for children. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Member Health Nutrition and Population Welfare P&D Dr Suhail Saqlain.

The meeting discussed and finalised the recommendations for strengthening and scaling up of nutrition activities in Punjab for fighting against the health problems of malnourished and stunted children, and improving the indicators of mother and child health.

The meeting finalised the recommendations and new initiatives for the betterment of affected children and to improve health indicators on priority basis. Dr Suhail Saqlain was of the view that most people did not have sufficient knowledge and awareness regarding the nutritional food and their children eat enough food items without sufficient ingredients due to that these children face iron deficiency and lack of vitamins.

