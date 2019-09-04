22nd LADIESFUND Power Lunch held

The 22nd LADIESFUND Power Lunch was held at Okra, a series now well in its 6th year where women entrepreneurs and professionals network for business development, according to a press release issued by the Dawood Global Foundation.

Over 600 different dynamic women professionals and SME business owners attended the LADIESFUND Power Lunch to date. The statement says that it’s not easy as a budding start-up or small business owner to access game-changing opportunities or meet those who can help you get a leg up; hence, the LADIESFUND power networking series. Spotted at the full house gathering were chief guest French Consul General Didier Talpain, Zeenat S. Ahmed, Mariam el Bacha, Pervez Madraswalla, Zoreed Raza, Abdul Hameed Aslam, Tara Uzra Dawood, Jawaid Haider, among others.

“We’re delighted to be a bridge between Pakistani women professionals and entrepreneurs and France and are honoured to have the French Consul General Didier Talpain as our chief guest,” stated LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood. “It is very important to us in France to have equality between men and women,” stated the French consul general in his speech.

The format of this popular lunch enables all guests to not only meet and interact with the chief guest, but have access to each other. Powerful alliances, business collaborations, etc. have been formed from this high in demand networking series.

Guest lists are published in advance and registrants have ability to reach out to each other to coordinate to meet and speak at the event.

LADIESFUND encourages each attendee to set a meeting with at least three other attendees within one week of the gathering to solidify their connection and to work towards collaboration.