Pakistan’s future linked with democracy, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the future of Pakistan is linked with democracy and change can only be brought about by the youth as he interacted with young men and women from Sindh province, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made the remarks during his interaction with representatives of youth from Sindh at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. “(The) future of Pakistan is in the hands of youth,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet. “You will set the direction for Pakistan as leaders,” he added. The Army chief said: “Change can only be brought about by youth.”