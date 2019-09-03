Arrested thief dies in Okara hospital

OKARA: A thief, who was in police custody, died in a hospital here on Monday. Qurban Ali of Basirpur was arrested by the police on the charge of theft. He was in the police custody after remand. During investigation, he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital where he died. Sources told that the deceased was involved in 12 theft cases.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a youth was found from a canal near Fareed Kot village on Monday.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police fished-out the body and shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have started investigation.

BOY DROWNS: A 10-year-old boy drowned in the River Sutlej on Monday.

The son of Muhammad Ahmad was giving bath to his buffaloes when suddenly he slipped and fell in the river and drowned.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted here on Monday. The daughter of Abdul Razzaq was on her way when accused Muhammad Faisal and Shahid allegedly abducted her. Police have registered a case. —Correspondent