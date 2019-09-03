close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Urs of Baba Farid continues

National

September 3, 2019

PAKPATTAN: The 777th Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) continued on Monday here.

Devotees from the country and abroad participated in the Urs celebrations. The Urs was started from Zilhaj 25 and it would continue till Muharram 10. The Bahishti Darwaza would be opened for five nights.

