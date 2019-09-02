India will receive Spice 2000 bombs, weapons from Israel

NEW DELHI: India had signed a deal with Israel worth US$3 billion for the bombs and will be supplied around the time when Israeli Prime Minister is likely to visit India.

India and Israel are expanding their military ventures as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive Spice 2000 bombs from Israel by the second week of September. IAF also said they would receive Mark 84 warheads and bombs which can destroy buildings completely.

India had signed a deal with Israel worth US$3billion for the bombs. The weapons will be supplied around the time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit India. Before this news, Indian media reported that a 20,000 sq ft facility of Indo-Israel joint venture for developing tactical communication system was for Indian forces was inaugurated Tuesday.

The facility “will be doing something for Defence communication, more specifically in the manufacturing of software-defined radios to start with. Later, we will graduate into design and development of various equipment for defense communication, get into electronic warfare and signal intervention systems” said Guruthan Reddy of Astra Microwave Products which is the first private sector firm in India to manufacture software-defined radios.

Israel is receiving US$30 million from India for this joint venture. The facility will also make BNET software, the world’s most advanced battle communication system used by the Israeli military. Another private firm Kalyani Group also made a US$100 million military contract with Israel.