Eight held for firing on train

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police on Sunday arrested eight people for allegedly opening fire at the Shah Hussain Express at Gojra on Friday night. The train’s passenger Kashif was injured in the firing incident. DPO’s spokesperson Attaullah said that a case was registered on the complaint of the train guard M Nawaz against unidentified persons. He said police traced the accused persons and arrested them. They accused are Osama and Ali Hasnain of Gojra, M Hasnain of Faisalabad, Raza of Chak 386/JB, Umer Nawaz of Mughalpura, Gojra, Mian Umar of Gojra and Nabeel of Gojra. The spokesman said that investigation was underway from the arrested accused persons.