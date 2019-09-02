Pence says US will continue to support Ukraine

WARSAW: US Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday Washington will continue to support Ukraine, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw. Washington is a key ally for Kiev, having imposed sanctions on Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014 and backing pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine’s east. Pence and Zelenskiy were in Warsaw for commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two.