Independence Day celebrations held at KU’s Urdu Department

KARACHI: The Urdu Department of the University of Karachi marked the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and prayers for peace and prosperity of the country, also had a colourful programme and a cake-cutting ceremony at Audio Visual Auditorium.

The celebration was graced by the chief guest Dean of Arts University of Karachi, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah and hosted by the Chairperson Urdu Department, Professor Dr Tanzeem-ui-Firdous.

The Dean of Arts, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, urged students to serve the country with utmost potential and irrespective of their personal gains. She was addressing after the cake-cutting ceremony.

The celebrations consisted of traditional events like tableaus, dramas, national songs and speeches regarding the independence and to remember the sacrifices of the Indian Muslims rendered to make the dream come true.

The students also reincarnated the sufferings of the migrating people who sacrificed their loved ones and sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan.

Addressing the students, the Chairperson Urdu Department, Prof Dr Tanzeem-ul-Firdous emphasised them to become a positive and a valuable member of the society as they represent the Urdu Department. She also urged students to pay attention to their studies and achieve their targets accordingly. The celebration was supported by Student Adviser Dr Sadaf Tabassum.

The programme was hosted by Ehtesham Anwar and Mir Sajjad Mir, while participated by Abdul Wahid, Hammad Turk, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Syeda Laraib Fatima, Humaira Naz, Narain, Muhammad Arshan, Javairia Yaqoob, Uzma Jabin, Sadaf Khalid, Yusra Ansari, Savera Sajjad, Muhammad Talha Zakir, Danial Ismail, and Saqib Malik.