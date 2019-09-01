Malik takes notice of stopping Aseefa from meeting Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate's Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Saturday asked for a report on misconduct with Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and manhandling of other elected public representatives by the Security personnel and other staff and stopping her to meet her ailing father in PIMS Hospital, Islamabad, despite of having permission from the court in this regard.

Senator A. Rehman Malik in the notice stated that according to the jail manual the room in the hospital becomes a sub-jail during judicial remand in such cases and the family members cannot be stopped to meet the accused after issuance of the permission from the honorable court. He said it is against the jail manual to stop the family members to see the accused despite of having permission from the court.

The Chairman of the Committee has directed the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, IG Police Islamabad, IG Prisons, government of Punjab and PIMS Administration to inquire the whole incident and identify those responsible for misconduct with Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and manhandling of other elected public representatives by the Security personnel and other staff at PIMS Hospital, Islamabad.

The notice sent to Secretary Interior directed that a report on the said incident should be furnished within one week in the next meeting of the Committee. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that it is inhumane act to stop a daughter from meeting her ailing father despite of having court orders.

He said the government has sheer vendetta against President Asif Ali Zardari which was visible from the harsh attitude towards his daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari who was physically blocked to visit her father in hospital despite of having court order in her hand.