Alleged smuggler killed in Charsadda encounter

CHARSADDA: An alleged lady smuggler was killed while a cop was injured and two other smugglers were arrested in an encounter here on Saturday, police sources said.

They said that a car (ID-116) was heading to Mardan from Peshawar when the police signalled it to stop at Sardaryab checkpost, but the driver sped away the car.The police established barricades at different points to stop the suspected car but the accused turned it towards Charsadda Graveyard where they opened fire on the police van. The police also returned the fire and the clash continued for some time in which one lady smugglers identified as Rubina was killed on the spot while a cop sustained injuries.

The police also arrested two accused identified as Laiq Shah and Laiba, residents of Mashukhel in Badaber.The police recovered eight kilograms of heroin and as many quantity of hashish and one kilogram of opium from the car.