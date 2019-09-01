Zardari's accomplices ready for deal: Sh Rashid

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) is going to divide into two factions in Centre.

However, he added, he cannot predict whether Shahbaz Sharif will lead the “PML-N-II” or Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. “I have already said that Shahbaz Sharif is a person of my party,” the minister said while addressing a press conference at Railways headquarters, here on Saturday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give any corrupt an ‘NRO’, though accomplices of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were ready for a deal. However, he added, “a deal in the last five overs of the match may yield something for them [PPP and PML-N].”

About the Kashmir crisis, the minister said Pakistan was ahead of India in terms of defence capabilities. He said if India dared attack [Pakistan] 22 more Pakistans would be created in India. “Muslims in India are being degraded due to the decisions of Modi,” he added. “Everyone knows what Modi is doing with Muslims and minorities living in India,” he added. The minister said all political parties were on the same page on the Kashmir issue, and claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would join him in the Kashmir march.

The railways minister also announced reduction in Jinnah Express fare by Rs500, and inauguration of new railway station buildings in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Sept 6 and 7, respectively. “Owing to rains, our freight trains have been affected badly,” Rashid said, adding that the ministry was going to increase the number of freight trains.