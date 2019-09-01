EU Parliament, US Congress to discuss Kashmir issue

WASHINGTON: The sub-committees of the European Parliament and US Congress will be meeting to discuss the situation in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

The US Congress’ Foreign Relations Committee House Sub-Committee on Asia will meet to discuss human rights violations in IHK. The meeting has been called by Chairperson Brad Sherman.

The European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) and also discuss Kashmir. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider will attend the meeting and speak to the MPs. Both committees will discuss the four-week curfew in IHK and situation in the valley.

Reports coming out of the valley say the Indian government was involved in mass imprisonments and human rights violations. This situation developed after India repealed on August 5 Article 370 of its constitution. Pakistan has been raising the issue on several international platforms, including approaching the UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also spoken to multiple world leaders and briefed them on the situation in Kashmir. After the UN Security Council the voice of Kashmiri people, who have been living under siege since Aug 5, has now reached the United States Congress. The issue of Kashmir will be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress. The US Congress Asia Sub-Committee will also hear about the atrocities committed by India in IHK. Meanwhile, the residents of Birmingham expressed solidarity with the people of IHK by participating in the ‘Free Kashmir March’ held outside Birmingham City Council House. Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IHK. The protesters marched towards the Indian Consulate, Birmingham, raising slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian forces personnel who were brutally killing innocent people in the occupied territory.

The keynote speakers were Deputy Opposition Leader of the British Parliament Tom Watson, MP, leader of the Council, Councillor Ian Ward, MP Liam Byrne, MP Shabana Mahmood, MEP Phil Bennion, Councillors Waseem Zafar, Ranjit Singh, Robert Alden, Sharon Thompson, Muhammad Yaseen, Councillor Zaker Choudhry, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Fahim Kayani, and others.

In their speeches, they expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and said the Indian government should stop human rights violations in IHK. They said the international community cannot tolerate any human rights violations that may take place anywhere in the world. Tom Watson condemned the human rights violations by Indian troops in IHK and showed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He said India must find a solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.