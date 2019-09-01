High achievers’ ceremony held at The City School

Islamabad: The High Achievers’ Ceremony was hosted by The City School, E-11 Campus at PAFSOM Arena, says a press release.The ceremony aimed at celebrating and appreciating the exceptional achievements of the citizens in GCE O’ and A’ Levels and SSC Examinations, 2019.

AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz, SIM, Principal NUST Research Center, being the chief guest of the ceremony, conferred medals and merit certificates upon as many as 90 excelling students in a multitude of top-tier academic performance. Addressing the audience, Principal NUST, extolled the high-achievers for standing out as eminent winners. He further said these meritorious triumphs bear witness to the extraordinary talent our youth possesses.

The guest of honour Dr Ali Ahsan, CEO WISSEN Group and a prominent educationist, congratulated the deserving students and acknowledged the sweat and determination involved in students’ quest for excellence. He lauded the institute for providing top-notch educational services all over the country.

Regional Director North, Badar Rehman and many other prominent personalities were present to witness the occasion. The event was also attended by a large number of parents who were all praises for the administration and faculty. The event culminated with rich tributes paid to the teaching faculty for their unwavering and ceaseless support.