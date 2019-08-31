close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 31, 2019

ANP chief condemns shifting of Zardari to prison from hospital

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 31, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the government for shifting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari from hospital to prison despite his poor health. In a statement issued here on Friday, the ANP chief said denying treatment facility to a politician, who has served as a president of the country, was a violation of the basic human rights. Asfandyar flayed the government for barring people from visiting the PPP leader in jail. “His shifting from hospital to the prison against the advice of the doctors shows revengeful politics,” he felt. The ANP chief said there was no justification for banning Asifa Bhutto Zardari from meeting her imprisoned father. “This is being done even though the court has allowed Asif Ali Zardari to meet his daughters and son. Is it not contempt to court?” he asked.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar