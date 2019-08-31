ANP chief condemns shifting of Zardari to prison from hospital

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the government for shifting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari from hospital to prison despite his poor health. In a statement issued here on Friday, the ANP chief said denying treatment facility to a politician, who has served as a president of the country, was a violation of the basic human rights. Asfandyar flayed the government for barring people from visiting the PPP leader in jail. “His shifting from hospital to the prison against the advice of the doctors shows revengeful politics,” he felt. The ANP chief said there was no justification for banning Asifa Bhutto Zardari from meeting her imprisoned father. “This is being done even though the court has allowed Asif Ali Zardari to meet his daughters and son. Is it not contempt to court?” he asked.