Javed falls in Melbourne Squash Open second round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Javed Ali lost in the $6,000 Melbourne Squash Open on Friday. Second seed Evan Williams of New Zealand beat Javed 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 in 30 minutes in the second round. Earlier, Mansoor Zaman was thrashed by Chang-Wook Woo of Korea 4-11, 7-11, 9-11 in 24 minutes in the first round.