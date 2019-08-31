Draws for Tokyo 2020 hockey qualifiers on Sept 9

KARACHI: The draws for the 2020 Olympic hockey qualifiers will take place on September 9 at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, according to world sport federation's website.

According to details, 14 men's and as many women's teams will be involved in the draw. Each qualifying match will feature two sides competing in back-to-back matches. The teams drawn to play each other will be decided on the basis of their rankings at the conclusion of Oceania Cup on September 8.

The matches will be hosted by the higher ranked of the two competing nations. Host teams: Australia, Netherlands, India, Germany, Britain, Spain, New Zealand, Canada; Away teams: Pakistan, Malaysia, France, Ireland, Korea, Austria and Egypt.

Since either Australia or New Zealand will qualify directly to the 2020 Olympics as winners of the Oceania Cup, the number of host teams will be reduced to seven on September 8.