close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 30, 2019

Gen Bajwa briefed on state of operational preparedness: Foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visit Line of Control, says DG ISPR

Top Story

 
August 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the formations of Strike Corps, where he was briefed on the state of operational preparedness, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

“Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war. Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence,” said Gen Bajwa.

Meanwhile, a group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visited the Line of Control. They were briefed about situation and Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilian population, the DG ISPR tweeted. He said the correspondents also freely interacted with locals. “IOJ&K remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story