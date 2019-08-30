Gen Bajwa briefed on state of operational preparedness: Foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visit Line of Control, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the formations of Strike Corps, where he was briefed on the state of operational preparedness, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

“Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war. Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence,” said Gen Bajwa.

Meanwhile, a group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visited the Line of Control. They were briefed about situation and Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilian population, the DG ISPR tweeted. He said the correspondents also freely interacted with locals. “IOJ&K remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities,” he added.