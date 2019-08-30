Zardari shifted to hospital from jail for checkup

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari had been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail for a medical checkup, jail authorities said on Thursday, Geo News reported.

According to the jail officials, the cardiac centre at PIMS would be designated as a “sub-jail” for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader while he undergoes medical treatment there.

Zardari was examined by a medical panel, which said he suffered from a back problem for which he would undergo physiotherapy. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier this week met his father and paternal aunt, Faryal Talpur, at Adiala Jail, following which he claimed the government was “attempting to kill” the former president by denying him medical facilities in prison.

Zardari was shifted to Adiala Jail earlier this month, after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in June in connection with the long-running money laundering and fake accounts case.