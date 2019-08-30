Non-provision of air-conditioning facility: Zardari seeks contempt proceedings against Adiala jail Sptd

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Thursday issued notices to Superintendent Adiala Jail and sought reply on plea filed by former president Asif Zardari seeking contempt proceedings for non-provision of air-conditioning facility at jail.

Accountability Court, duty Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the former president’s petition seeking air-conditioning facility in jail. During hearing Zardari’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa told the court that former president was not given facilities of air-conditioning and refrigerator in Adiala Jail. He told the court that jail administration was not complying with the court orders. “Asif Ali Zardari would bear the expenditures of these facilities at his own,” he added.

Meanwhile, the same court also allowed Sardar Latif Khosa to meet his client and former president Asif Ali Zardari who was currently in jail in fake accounts references.

Accountability court sought reply from Superintendent Adiala Jail.