close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 30, 2019

Shahbaz, Zardari using tactics to get relief: Fayyaz

Top Story

A
APP
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Thursday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif played tactics to get relief for their parties' leaderships from the jail by making the issue of medical checkup. Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the opposition parties' non-serious approach and said they wanted to hide their corruption that had left the national kitty in ailing situation.

He said that the government had to take loans to pay interest over the loans taken by the former rulers even then the both parties were terming government's constitutional and legal steps against democracy. He said that former president Zardari was being provided all necessary facilities as per jail rules.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story