IHC restores Khalid Mirza as SECP chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday restored the former chairman Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Policy Board Khalid Mirza till the final judgment on his appeal. The bench also served notices to Finance Division and other respondents to seek reply till next date of hearing. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case field by Khalid Mirza, challenging his removal in the court. The petitioner’s counsel pleaded before the court that his client was appointed as chairman on November 16, 2018. He argued that his removal from the post was against the law and prayed the court to set aside the notification in this regard. The court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks and also issued stay order against removal of Mirza.