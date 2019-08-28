Gas, condensate discovered in KP

KARACHI: The joint venture of Kohat EL, comprising Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Saif Energy Limited (SEL), has announced discovery of gas and condensate from its exploratory efforts at Well Togh-01, which is located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said.

The well has tested at the rate of 12.7mmscfd of gas and 240 BPD of condensate. Togh Well 01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise in consultation with the Kohat joint ventures MPCL and SEL, it added. OGDCL holds 50 percent stake in the Kohat EL joint venture, while MPCL holds 33.33 percent and SEL holds 16.67 percent stakes.

The discovery of Togh Well 01 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Kohat the joint venture. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, joint venture partners and of the country.