Modi’s name ahead of Hitler for his brutalities: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Indian PM Narenda Modi was bent upon genocide of the Muslims in Indian Held Kashmir, as his ideology was based on RSS.

During visit to PTI Central Secretariat here, she said while talking to journalists that Modi’s name would be mentioned in the history before Hitler for genocide in Indian Held Kashmir. She urged the international community to play its due role to stopping Modi from unleashing acts of terrorism on innocent people of Kashmir in order to achieving his nefarious designs. She noted that the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan was going all-out to highlight the Kashmir issue and Modi’s bid to change special status of Indian Held Kashmir.

Dr. Awan noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavouring to take the Kashmiri freedom struggle to its logical conclusion and also strengthen the national economy. She pointed out that there had been significant headway in Prime Minister’s reform agenda and acknowledged the media’s role in his struggle.

The international community, she said, should adopt a clear stance over the Kashmir issue, as the unarmed Kashmiri people had pinned hopes on them to get rid of Indian brutalities in the Held Valley.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised and highlighted the Kashmir issue and now it had become an international issue. However, she urged all segments of the society to play their role in stopping the ongoing atrocities in the Held Kashmir. The media, she continued, had an important role to play in further highlighting the issue across the world to expose the abhorrent face of India, as besides other atrocities, the Indian brutal forces were using pellet guns on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to suppress their voice of freedom.

Upon arrival, she was received by PTI Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad and she also met the party Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi and the PTI Central Media Department staff members.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Jawad, while reacting to PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb’s criticism of PM Imran Khan, said that her Quaid had a key role in putting Kashmir issue in a cold storage. He added that instead of Kashmir issue, if her Quaid had been in power, there would have been more references to Sajjan Jindal.

He alleged that none other but Sharifs themselves had destroyed their own party. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he noted, the armed forces had given a crushing response to Indian aggression, which had rendered Modi mentally imbalanced.

PTI information secretary maintained that August 5 illegal actions by Modi were the biggest stupidity of the century. APP adds: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to media persons along with PTI’s Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad said today, there is a need to shake conscience of the world to mitigate sufferings of Kashmirs in the occupied valley. She asked the leadership of specific countries, holding business summit today, to adopt a clear and bold stance about humiliation of humanity in the Occupied Kashmir and stop Modi from brutalities on Kashmiris.

She said all international institutions including United Nations Security Council, must be seen as playing the key role, they did perform in Sudan and East Timor by giving people their rights with the implementation of resolutions they passed in that regard.

She said a special information cell had been established in collaboration with PTI, Kashmir Media Service and Foreign Office to disseminate latest information about the situation in IHK to media. The struggle, done by PTI workers along with Imran Khan, has yet not finished as one year time was not sufficient to rid the nation of the problems of past 72 years, she said, adding positive developments had been made towards fulfilling the reforms agenda, the PTI shared with the masses under the leadership of its Chairman Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said all required steps, including legislation and removal of hurdles in the development of the country and its masses, had been taken. All hurdles including legal, political and departmental problems, have been removed, she added.

She said the PTI Chapter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was being restructured and mobilized to contest the case of Kashmir from inside the state as the people of Occupied Kashmir had literally been imprisoned in their own homes. She said all communication links of Kashmiris with rest of the world had been disconnected and they were awaiting the response of the world community over this draconian Indian move.

Dr Firdous appealed to the world community to come forward and help stop the genocide of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Modi, who had been following Nazis approach in the world.