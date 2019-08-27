Minister for steps to control dengue in Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed for announcing emergency to control dengue in Rawalpindi after sudden surge of dengue patients in different hospitals there.

Patients have showed up at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, DHQ Hospital and other hospitals of Rawalpindi.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid chaired a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign in DC Rawalpindi office in which facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign was discussed. Secretary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DC Rawalpindi and other officers of health department were also there.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said the Punjab government is taking steps to control dengue from the province. All CEOs are monitoring anti-dengue activities in all over province. A comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched for the masses. Cases in Rawalpindi were surfaced through continuously rains. She said study being done of every dengue case. Citizens should cooperate with the staff of health department for eradication of dengue spreading. Citizens should use clean water in their houses. CEOs should play vital role to eradicate this disease from their respected areas. Citizens can call 0800 99000 anytime to get any information regarding anti-dengue activities, she added.

Meanwhile, the minister visited Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospitals. She inquired about the patients and asked about provided medical facilities. The minister chaired a meeting at VC Office.

The minister said nurses in all government hospitals of Rawalpindi are performing duty for 18 hours. All best medical facilities for dengue patients are available in all government hospitals. She said that Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umar and his team deserve appreciation for providing all medical facilities to the patients. Every case should be reported of dengue patients. All MS are directed to ensure medical facilities.

message: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has taken a revolutionary step by introducing public service message on dengue through social media on website where SMS facility will also be available.

General public and people from medical field can visit www.facebook.com/lghlahore & lgh.punjab.gov.pk and these sites will provide all sort of information regarding symptoms, preventing measures and treatment of dengue virus. Speaking on the issue, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin said this free service will help civil society, media, medical students and paramedical staff to deal with dengue virus. Prof Alfareed Zafar said citizens should ensure proper cleanliness and disposal of garbage which can save them from dengue. He claimed that the Punjab government is taking a number of steps to control dengue.