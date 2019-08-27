Leisure Leagues conducts trials in Quetta ahead of Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues held two-day trials in Quetta as the small-sided football organisers shortlist talented footballers to eventually establish a strong outfit ahead of the upcoming Socca World Cup.

Leisure Leagues has brought in Englishman Kevin Reeves, who has been selecting players and will coach and prepare the team for the Socca World Cup, which will be held in Crete, Greece, from October 12-22.

The trials were held at GOR Futsal Ground and Royal Sports City in which more than 500 players participated. There were players from Quetta, Kuchlak, Loralai, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Surab, Mach, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaman, Pishin and Qila Abdullah. Kevin Reeves will come to Karachi to hold the last leg of the trials on August 28 and 29.