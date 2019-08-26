Sutlej water enters boundaries of Vehari district

BUREWALA: The River Sutlej flood water entered in the boundaries of Vehari district here on Sunday. The flood water entered in the Burewala subdivision’s Mouza Jamlera, Mouza Sahoka, Farooqabad and Mouza Jhedo. The Rescue teams are shifting people to safer places with the help of boats. Reportedly, 30,000 cusec flood water would pass through the Islam Headwork. According to the district administration, the water flow at Head Islam was 18,670 cusec and emission was 18,670 cusec. The flood water arrival at Head Sulemanki is 49,600 cusec and at Head Ganda Singhwala 52,680 cusec.