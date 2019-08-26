close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Sutlej water enters boundaries of Vehari district

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

BUREWALA: The River Sutlej flood water entered in the boundaries of Vehari district here on Sunday. The flood water entered in the Burewala subdivision’s Mouza Jamlera, Mouza Sahoka, Farooqabad and Mouza Jhedo. The Rescue teams are shifting people to safer places with the help of boats. Reportedly, 30,000 cusec flood water would pass through the Islam Headwork. According to the district administration, the water flow at Head Islam was 18,670 cusec and emission was 18,670 cusec. The flood water arrival at Head Sulemanki is 49,600 cusec and at Head Ganda Singhwala 52,680 cusec.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan