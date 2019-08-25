Gujranwala United make it to final

LAHORE: Gujranwala United beat Lahore Kings to reach the final of Punjab Football Championship being played in Lahore under the auspices of Punjab Football Association.

The match which remained a goalless draw in the regular time and was ultimately decided on penalty kicks, proved a real sensation. In the other semi-final, Faisalabad Layal FC once again proved its metal in the match against Bahawalpur Storm FC, though the loser resisted well.

According to the details, the match played between Gujranwala United FC and Lahore Kings kept the viewers on toes for a while after remaining a goalless draw in the regular time. It was decided on Kicks from the penalty marks in which Gujranwala United scored double to the 2 successful kicks converted into goals of Lahore Kings FC. In the other semi-final, Faisalabad Layal FC had to work hard to earn a victory against Bahawalpur Storm FC by 1 goal to zero. Trophies, medals and cash prizes will be distributed amongst the winner teams and players with distinction after the Final match to be played today at 4:00 pm at City Sports Complex, Gulberg. The match will be broadcasted live online on Mycujoo Tv. Before that for third place trophy, losers of the semis, Lahore Kings and Bahawalpur Storm FC will collide at Fame football ground, Model Town at 9:00 am.