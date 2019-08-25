NAB chairman orders action against fraudster

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has directed Director General NAB Karachi to conduct an inquiry against an accused, Atif Zaman, who allegedly looted billions of rupee from TV anchor Mureed Abbas, his friend Khizar Zaman, media persons and others for starting the tyre business.

Atif Zaman had killed Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizar Hayat in broad daylight.

The Karachi police have registered a case and a lawful action is under process against the accused. The chairman NAB has directed DG NAB Karachi Brigadier Nasar Awan to conduct an inquiry, as the NAB Headquarters had received a number of complaints from people against Atif Zaman, who allegedly lured people in making investments in the tyre business for handsome profits.

The chairman NAB's directive aims to recover the looted money from the accused and his accomplices and return the same to the affected people.