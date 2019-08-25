India will run according to wishes of Hindus: BJP leader

ISLAMABAD: In a highly controversial statement India’s ruling extremist BJP’s President of Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil has announced that India will run according to the wishes of Hindus majority.

Speaking at an award distribution ceremony for National Ganesha Festival (A Hindu faith’s ceremony) in Pune, he said: "The country will run according to what Hindu majority says. If they think they want to see theatrical work (in Ganesha festival) at 12 pm, arrangements may be done." "The administrators are also Hindu; they also go out with their families to celebrate Ganesha festival. There shouldn't be a feeling that the administration only wants to create problems for us," the Revenue Minister added.

Patil was at the receiving end of people's wrath last week after he snapped at a person who was raising his grievances in flood-affected Kolhapur district and asked him to request for facilities.

Patil was one who asked Hindus in India immediate after scrapping of articles of 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution, to go to Kashmir and marry there with pretty ladies of that area like they had been doing in Bihar previously since the Modi government has provided this facility now. He impressed upon Hindus to go to Kashmir and settle there.