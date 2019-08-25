close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

Detainee commits suicide at police station

Peshawar

KOHAT: An accused allegedly committed suicide in the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station on Saturday, sources said. The sources said that Muhammad Asim, 25, resident of Kamalkhel, was arrested in a theft case a day earlier. They added that the accused was sitting in the reporting room when he fired shot at himself, leaving himself critically injured. He was removed to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, the relatives of the deceased staged protest against the police and placed the body on the road to block the Kutchehry Chowk. The protesters chanted slogans against the police and demanded an inquiry. DPO Wahid Mahmood arrived at the spot and convinced the protester to open the road after holding talks with them. It was learnt that the slain person had also tried to commit suicide at Bilitang Police Station in 2015.

