NKATI executive committee elected

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has announced its executive committee for the year 2019/20, as all seven candidates were elected unopposed, a statement said.

The Election Commission received applications for seven seats in the governing body, no more candidates submitted nomination papers, resulting in unanimous selection of all seven candidates, it added.

According to the election commissioner, the successful candidates include Syed Usman Ali, Faraz Mirza, Nasim Akhter, Qasim Ansari, Imran Moiz Khan, Shabbir Ismail, Haroon Sikandar, whereas the election of NKATI’s office-bearers for 2019/20 is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2019.

Captain A Moiz Khan, paton-in-chief, congratulated all the newly-elected members of the executive committee and expressed the hope the committee would perform for betterment of the association and would make all-out efforts in espousing the cause of industrial community.