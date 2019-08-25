close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
AFP
August 25, 2019

Pochettino concerned Eriksen’s future remains unresolved

Sports

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino admits he is concerned that Christian Eriksen’s future at Tottenham is still to be resolved ahead of the European transfer deadline.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and said at the start of the summer that he was looking for a fresh challenge away from the Premier League side.

The Denmark midfielder is holding out for a move to a top European club, having reportedly turned down the chance to join Manchester United.

But Eriksen would be available on a free transfer next year and with less than 10 days to go before the September 2 window shuts, there is no sign of him signing a new contract or being sold.

“Of course it is not a good situation,” Pochettino said.

“It is not what I think the club or the player expected it to be. A difficult situation for both sides.

“Yesterday, I was talking with (chairman) Daniel (Levy) and he recognised (that) it’s not a good place, (for) teams like us, clubs like us.”

