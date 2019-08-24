YFK stages protest against Indian brutalities IHK

ISLAMABAD: The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) Islamabad staged peaceful protest on Friday against Indian ban on religious obligations in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) where humanity is being brutalized.

The YFK leaders expressing their views on the occasion impressed upon world to take cognizance of the inhuman situation in the area as worst repression being committed by the occupying forces. They were of the view that India has virtually converted the occupied area in a prison where the people of every age including infants and aged, men and women are facing starvation and death. The world must intervene as the catastrophic environment could create unprecedented tragedy.

The YFK announced that it would keep playing the role as an international Kashmir lobby group across the world. The peaceful protest that was organized in front of the federal capital’s F-10 Markaz Grand Mosque, against the three-week curfew and the Indian ban on the religious obligations, Jumma Prayers.