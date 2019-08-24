close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

PM meets global energy firm’s delegation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met a delegation of leading global energy firm “VITOL” and its partner in Pakistan HASCOL along with Sahibzada Jahangir, Prime Minister’s spokesman on Trade & Investment for UK & Europe.

The prime minister was apprised of VITOL & HASCOL expansion and investment plans in the oil industry in Pakistan. Christopher Bake, Senior Director VITOL, Chairman HASCOL Mumtaz Hasan and CEO HASCOL Saleem Butt comprised the delegation. The VITOL and HASCO, along with Sahibzada Jahangir, also met Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance.

VITOL is an energy and commodities giant managing a global chain of Oil & LNG supplies with offices in 40 countries. HASCOL is the leading private sector Oil Marketing and Distribution company in Pakistan with a developing portfolio of other energy products.

