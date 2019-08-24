Malik seeks report from FIA on fake accounts on social media

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Friday took a suo moto notice of regarding fake and illegal Twitter accounts being operated in the social media of the politicians and other renowned personalities and directed the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to take a immediate action against all those who were involved in operating of fake and illegal accounts on social media.

Rehman Malik also directed to FIA to give a detailed briefing in the schedule meeting of the Senate’s Committee on Interior on August 28 with regard the steps taken against the fake and illegal accounts in the name of politicians and other personalities on the social media.

He asked the FIA for submission a detailed report with a particular reference to the account of seasoned politician Aitzaz Ahsan being operated in social media which Aitzaz Ahsan has already submitted an application to the FIA on April 23, 2019 to block the said illegal account and to take action against those who were responsible for it. “It has been informed that Aitzaz Ahsan has only one account namely “therealaitzaz’ which has never been used so far,” he stated in the notice.

In the meanwhile, Rehman Malik also took a strong exception of suspension of his office’s Twitter account and asked the Twitter administration for the restoration of his account. “The Twitter administration rather than siding with oppressors should take a side with those who raise their voice against oppression,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said he always raised the voice against ongoing brutalities by India on the innocent people of Kashmir. “I always raised the voice against the brutalities of Indian Prime Minister Nagendra Modi against the people of Kashmir and I will continue to expose India and Modi before the world,” he said.

He urged the International Community to take the notice of genocide of people of Kashmir and gross violations of the Human Rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.