Ali, Razia win individual time trial events

KARACHI: Ali Ilyas of Bikestan Cranck Addicts won the elite men’s individual time trial event on the opening day of the 4th National Road Cycling Championships which started here at the DHA on Friday.

Ilyas covered the 37 km distance in 48 minutes and 28.09 seconds. Arslan of Army finished as the runner-up with a timing of 48:49.59. Mohsin Khan of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) claimed bronze medal by clocking 49:32.36. As many as 20 riders took part in the event.

Razia Younis of Army won gold in the elite women individual time trial with a timing of 30.08. WAPDA’s Naila Bano finished as the runner-up by covering the 25 km distance in 30 minutes and 33.59 seconds. Kanza Malik of Bikestan Cranck Addicts was third with 30:40.13.

Naila of WAPDA also claimed gold medal in the 37 km elite women criterium event. She was followed by Nida of Army and Razia Hanif of WAPDA with silver and bronze, respectively.

The 25 km junior men’s individual time trial event was won by Ibrahim of Bikestan Cranck Addicts with a timing of 25:25.45. Tanzeel Khan of WAPDA secured silver with a timing of 25:51.49 and Habibullah of Army claimed bronze by clocking 26:28.12.

On the opening day, Bikestan Cranck Addicts got two gold and one bronze. Army and WAPDA were tied with both claiming one gold, two silver and one bronze each. SSGC secured one bronze.