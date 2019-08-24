close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
August 24, 2019

Take sides

Newspost

 
“We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant.

“Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must – at that moment – become the center of the universe.” (Elie Wiesel, Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor).

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

