90 infants die due to non-availability of incubators in Civil Hospital Sukkur

SUKKUR: As many as 90 infants died in a month in Civil Hospital Sukkur due to non-availability of incubators and other basic medical facilities.

In-charge Neonatal Ward, Civil Hospital Sukkur, Dr Ghulam Rasool said as many as 90 infants died due to non-availability of the incubators. He said 470 infants were born in one month and they did not had enough incubators to keep them there.

Dr Ghulam Rasool said due to lack of facilities they have put three to four newborns on one bed which lead to various types of infections. The In-charge Neonatal Ward said some of the air condition machines are also out of order causing discomfort to the patients.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Tasleem Ahmed Khamisani admitted that there is lack of facilities including non-availability of beds for all the patients but he categorically rejected the news regarding the death of 90 infants, claiming the hospital has sufficient number of incubators for all infants.

Meanwhile, as many as two children were killed after a mortar blew up at a pile of garbage in Ghotki.The children were playing near the garbage dump when they found a live mortar there in the village Ummar Shar of Katcha area of Raavanti in Obaro. The children threw the mortar into the garbage fire causing an explosion that killed them.The locals tried to rescue the children but the 12-year old boy, Arbello s/o Sabzal Shar and their cousin, eight year old Rashid were killed. The SHO Raavanti Police, Ghulam Mustafa Mirani said the reason of the blast is still uncertain, while investigation is underway.