Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

‘Punjab Police utilising IT for better service delivery’

National

LAHORE: A two-member delegation of Harvard Kennedy School called on Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office here.

The delegates showed their interest in research on public service delivery and IT projects of Punjab Police. Research on police projects by an international institution is the third party audit and also an honour for Punjab police, said IG Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan.

He said Punjab police were utilising information technology in accordance with the modern policing rules for better provision of service delivery to the citizens. He added Police Khidmat Marakiz and 8787 IGP Complaint Service along with other projects providing services to the general public. Millions of people have benefited from the projects, he said

He said that it was an honour for Punjab police that public service delivery projects of Punjab police had been selected for research by Harvard Kennedy School. He said the feedback and reports sought by international experts would be helpful in enhancing performance of the projects. The delegation was headed by Dr Asim Ejaz. Miss Fay Treet accompanied him.

