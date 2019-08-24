close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 24, 2019

Consumption behavior

Business

AFP
August 24, 2019

A girl stands in front of shop window displaying a load of used plastic bags under an inscription reading “Go to hell with the package” in Kiev on Friday. A local store for the first time in Ukraine refuses to use plastic bags in an effort to change the consumption behavior of the Ukrainians. The average Ukrainian uses 500 plastic bags a year on average about

12 minutes for one.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business