Fri Aug 23, 2019
AFP
August 23, 2019

Nketiah puts Leeds back on top

Sports

LONDON: On-loan striker Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score a 81st-minute winner as Leeds beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to go back to the top of the English Championship.

The 20-year-old, on loan at Elland Road from Arsenal, had only been on the pitch four minutes when he scored from a close range cross from Helder Costa as Leeds went to 10 points after four games in the race for a Premier League place.

“We deserved to win the gam e because we dominated. We didn’t create a lot of chances but we created enough chances to make a difference,” Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa told the BBC.

“It was a physical, demanding game and we took control in the best moment of the game.

“Helder Costa is a balanced player who can play on both sides, and Eddie Nketiah can make an impact in the middle. We defended well and our opponents did not have enough clear chances.”

