Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: NAB sends questionnaire to Nawaz

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has launched investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif also in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to sources, the Bureau had sent him a questionnaire in jail. The Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent received the questionnaire from the anti-graft watchdog and handed it over to convicted PML-N leader.

Sources said the telegraphic transfers (TTs) from abroad were received by Nawaz Sharif also in his account, and NAB had sought details of TTs and assets from him.

NAB Lahore has also launched a probe in billions of rupees former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif paid to foreign consultants. According to NAB sources, despite availability of qualified and competent persons in the government departments, favourite consultants were paid around Rs20 billion for different projects during the past 10 years.

The PML-N government paid Rs498 million for charcoal power plants, 127.5 million for Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Road programme, and Rs200 million were paid for feasibility study about establishment of cable cars in Murree. NAB has sought all relevant record from government departments including Planning and Development, Finance Department, etc. NAB sources said those running election campaign of the PML-N were obliged through consultancy fee.

Meanwhile, Islamabad accountability court duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand has allowed NAB authorities to investigate former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in bullet-proof vehicles case. The court also permitted an inquiry against Aftab Memon, who’s co-accused with Asif Ali Zardari in Pink Residency illegal allotment case.